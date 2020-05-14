Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Speaking to Africa Melane Bassalt Contracting's Stachia Conradie says the company has been in business for about seven years it focuses on residential maintainace, building and renovation.

The construction industry was in a tight spot before the COVID-19 pandemic but the virus has brought the industry into a standstill. We have been impacted greatly with because of the pandemic. Stachia Conradie, Bassalt Contracting

She says the R20, 000 will ensure that the company creates awareness about the new services it offers.

