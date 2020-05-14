'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday night on South Africa’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.
But it seems many people were not impressed by his speech.
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show say the president did not say anything.
There was nothing new I was expecting the president to say. he bowed to the pressure of the DA. He was put under pressure. We should give him a break.Gustas, Caller
The president was so annoying and exhausted. We are all exhausted. I don't know whey he came out to speak yesterday.Connie, Caller
I think the president should have just stayed home and rested so he can wake up rested. He did not say anything.Edwin, Caller
Listen to the full interview below...
