'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations'

In an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country is under Level 4 lockdown.

Level 4 has allowed for some industries to open however, companies have been singled out for failing to adhere to health precautions that would ensure the safety of workers returning to work.

The Department of Employment and Labour says it found that in every two out of five inspected workplaces, didn't comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The department's inspection and enforcement service conducted more than 3,000 inspections between 30 April and 12 May.

Ray White on the Eusebius McKaiser Show chats to Inspector-general Aggy Moila about health and safety precautions companies need to take to ensure the safety of employees.

From 30 April until 12 May we had conducted over 3, 094 inspections and 461 of those were in the public sector and the rest in the private sector. The overall compliance rate was at 56% with 44% noncompliance. Aggy Moila, Inspector-general

