[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby
In 2019, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira retired from international ruby after a monumental performance helping South Africa win the Rugby World Cup.
Mtawarira who is now pursuing a post-graduate diploma with the aim of acquiring an MBA, alongside his other ventures, took some time out to speak to Ray White .
He shares how former South African rugby player Wahl Bartman took him under his wing in preparation for life after rugby.
I enjoyed playing rugby, it was living a dream every single day I got to try and play for the Sharks and the Springboks. I never thought of it as a burden or anything.Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, Retired international rugby player
I thought about life after rugby and knew it was very important to prepare so quite earlier on in my career I was very fortunate to meet Wahl Bartman. He runs a big security company in South Africa and he took me under his wing and started teaching me about being disciplined, about working hard and making sure I didn't think rugby was going to go on forever.Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, Retired international rugby player
He got me involved in the company, part-time working with clients. It was 10% of my time, 90% belonged to rugby but through that I learnt the value that I have to have and started thinking about my future and life after rugby.Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, Retired international rugby player
As a professional sportsman, your career only lasts so long.Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, Retired international rugby player
Click on the link below to hear he full conversation....
More from Sport
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus
This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30 am and finishing 12 hours later at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.Read More
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande
In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the game and talks candidly about transformation.Read More
Gio Aplon becomes latest Springbok to join Bulls
Aplon linked up with current Bulls director of rugby Jake White during his time in Asia and has been lured to Pretoria by the World Cup-winning coach.Read More
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee
In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff Coetzee who has recently been appointed Director of Tennis by Tennis South Africa.Read More
Task team to plot return to football in SA
The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games.Read More
DA wants non-contact pro sports to resume under strict health measures
In a statement released on Tuesday, the party said that 'the call comes in light of the minister’s refusal to reopen the application period for athletes and artists to access the Department’s Arts and Sports Sector Relief Fund'.Read More
Hendricks looking to build on season of firsts
Following his introduction to Test cricket, Hendricks said he now knows the level that he has to perform at on the international stage.Read More
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season
There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews
Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of football leagues across the globe.Read More
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO
Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment.Read More