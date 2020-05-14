[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby

In 2019, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira retired from international ruby after a monumental performance helping South Africa win the Rugby World Cup.

Mtawarira who is now pursuing a post-graduate diploma with the aim of acquiring an MBA, alongside his other ventures, took some time out to speak to Ray White .

He shares how former South African rugby player Wahl Bartman took him under his wing in preparation for life after rugby.

I enjoyed playing rugby, it was living a dream every single day I got to try and play for the Sharks and the Springboks. I never thought of it as a burden or anything. Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, Retired international rugby player

I thought about life after rugby and knew it was very important to prepare so quite earlier on in my career I was very fortunate to meet Wahl Bartman. He runs a big security company in South Africa and he took me under his wing and started teaching me about being disciplined, about working hard and making sure I didn't think rugby was going to go on forever. Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, Retired international rugby player

He got me involved in the company, part-time working with clients. It was 10% of my time, 90% belonged to rugby but through that I learnt the value that I have to have and started thinking about my future and life after rugby. Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, Retired international rugby player

As a professional sportsman, your career only lasts so long. Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, Retired international rugby player

Click on the link below to hear he full conversation....