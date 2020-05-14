Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores'

The government notice for Level 3 liquor regulations says that sales may take place only on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday between 8am and noon.

The South African Liquor Traders Association believes that these regulations are impractical and will lead to higher COVID-19 infections.

RELATED: Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May

Clement Manyathela chats to the organisation's spokesperson Sean Robinson to give more insight on the matter.

Those very restrictive hours are going to significantly concentrate demand into few hours three days in a week. This will lead to excessive queuing and crowding outside liquor stores and make social distancing almost impossible to ensure. Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Traders Association

He says these regulation will lead to a lot of anxiety and possible looting in stores.

We have submitted a document on behalf of our members saying that we need to consider the hours. Open the hours as much as possible so we can spread the demand and enable retailers to cope. Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Traders Association

Listen below to the full conversation: