Battle for AbaThembu throne continues

Another scandal has rocked the AbaThembu royal family.

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has disowned his son, Azenathi, saying he is not his blood.

The king is demanding a DNA test to prove whether or not Azanethi is his biological son or not.

In March, Dalindyebo was arrested after he went on a rampage attacking his family with an axe, bushknives and pangas in the Bumbane Great Place.

Clement Manyathela speaks AbaThembu Royal Family chairperson Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara about the issue.

We cannot either confirm or deny. It is the king and his wife who know if Azanathi is their son. Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara, Chairperson - Abathembu Royal Family

If he (Dalindyebo) is saying he is not his son, we are saying that is true. If Azenathi is saying the King is his father we are saying that is true up until a DNA is produced to confirm which is the right statement. Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara, Chairperson - Abathembu Royal Family

Nkosi Mtirara says there has been tension between Dalindyebo and Azenathi when the King was released from prison in March.

It came out then where the King said Azenathi was not his son. Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara, Chairperson - Abathembu Royal Family

Azenathi does not have a claim to the throne, that one does not need a DNA. Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara, Chairperson - Abathembu Royal Family

