Embassy helps repatriate Zimbabwean nationals from South Africa

The Zimbabwean embassy says its assisting Zimbabwean nationals who wish to return home because they can no longer sustain themselves in South Africa due to the lockdown.

It says they are looking to get permits from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation for those who have their own resources to travel back to Zimbabwe and has also secured funding for those who need transport.

Embassy head of mission Ambassador David Hamadziripi says they have received calls from 2,600 people who wish to return.

In this particular group we are looking at assisting 400. Ambassador David Hamadziripi, Head of mission - Zimbabwean Embassy

We are hoping we can get other funds and we will then be able to organise assisted humanitarian repatriation of others who would wish to do so. Ambassador David Hamadziripi, Head of mission - Zimbabwean Embassy

