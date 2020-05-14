People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:10
Onine retail opens up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Reid - CEO at Takealot
Gwarega Mangozhe - CEO at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA)
Today at 18:12
Reaction to the latest from Ramaphosa. What level four regulations need shifting?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Altron releases results saying it wants to preserve cash amidst Covid-19 uncertainty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Paul Nugent - Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh
Today at 19:18
SKYPE : Personal Finance Feature: retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Small Business Focus: DigitiseMyBusiness - Digitising an Interior Design Studio Service
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Nicola Orpan - Owner at Bone Interior Design Studio
Latest Local
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 14 May 2020 5:35 PM
SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular. 14 May 2020 5:15 PM
David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura. 14 May 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
View all Politics
Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 14 May 2020 9:10 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV

14 May 2020 2:41 PM
by
Tags:
Winnie Ntshaba
film and TV industry
Freelancers
The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a great financial crisis for freelancers, making it impossible for them to find work and earn an income.

Actress and Royalty Soapie Awards founder Winnie Ntshaba has been working with Bishop Ramela to assist freelancers in need by providing food parcels.

She says while production is on and people are back at work, there is cost cutting and companies are reducing the number of crew members on set.

We are still going to be unemployed for the longest time until this thing is over, so people are starving, we do not know what is going to happen.

Winnie Ntshaba, Actress and founder of Royalty Soapie Awards

I wrote down a list, we bought and we gave, now everyday my phone rings with people saying why did you leave us out.

Winnie Ntshaba, Actress and founder of Royalty Soapie Awards

She has raised concerns around the criteria for government's relief fund.

You get told that it is only people who had gigs that were cancelled. I am thinking, I was to shoot a film in April/May but it got postponed, if they said we are going to shoot the film in 2021 then what do I do? People are hungry now.

Winnie Ntshaba, Actress and founder of Royalty Soapie Awards

Click on the link below to hear more...


More from Lifestyle

snow-globe-5007934-960-720jpg

'Let your glitter settle'

13 May 2020 3:34 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms.

Read More arrow_forward

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19

13 May 2020 12:48 PM

Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.

Read More arrow_forward

Happy father cute child baby toddler kid 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development

12 May 2020 3:21 PM

Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out.

Read More arrow_forward

coronasaurusjpg

[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown

10 May 2020 3:42 PM

Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'.

Read More arrow_forward

The Ubuntu Project

Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves

10 May 2020 3:03 PM

The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables.

Read More arrow_forward

Young woman reading relaxing on hammock holidays 123rflifestyle 123rf

Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself?

9 May 2020 1:58 PM

Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery.

Read More arrow_forward

dmz3etmw0aalu2ijpg

Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'

8 May 2020 3:56 PM

The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change.

Read More arrow_forward

DJ Black Coffee

[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19

8 May 2020 3:30 PM

The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year.

Read More arrow_forward

bed-pillow-duvet-sex-bedroomjpg

[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown

8 May 2020 1:20 PM

Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality.

Read More arrow_forward

sello-maake-ka-ncubejpg

'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'

7 May 2020 12:29 PM

Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book.

Read More arrow_forward

SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness

Local

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

Local

People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Makhura concerned about emerging COVID-19 hot spots in Gauteng townships

14 May 2020 5:16 PM

Ramaphosa's murky speech was him trying to control narrative - analyst

14 May 2020 5:06 PM

Principals, cleaning staff back at school, WC MPLs hear

14 May 2020 4:23 PM

