People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a great financial crisis for freelancers, making it impossible for them to find work and earn an income.
Actress and Royalty Soapie Awards founder Winnie Ntshaba has been working with Bishop Ramela to assist freelancers in need by providing food parcels.
She says while production is on and people are back at work, there is cost cutting and companies are reducing the number of crew members on set.
We are still going to be unemployed for the longest time until this thing is over, so people are starving, we do not know what is going to happen.Winnie Ntshaba, Actress and founder of Royalty Soapie Awards
I wrote down a list, we bought and we gave, now everyday my phone rings with people saying why did you leave us out.Winnie Ntshaba, Actress and founder of Royalty Soapie Awards
She has raised concerns around the criteria for government's relief fund.
You get told that it is only people who had gigs that were cancelled. I am thinking, I was to shoot a film in April/May but it got postponed, if they said we are going to shoot the film in 2021 then what do I do? People are hungry now.Winnie Ntshaba, Actress and founder of Royalty Soapie Awards
