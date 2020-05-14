Man arrested following drug bust in Robertsham

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in a drug bust after drugs worth R1 million were discovered in a house in Robertsham, Johannesburg.

Police had been watching the house after receiving information from the community.

SAPS spokesperson Kay Makhubela says the man has been charged with the manufacturing and dealing of drugs.

They were busy drying the crystal meth to take it out for sale. Kay Makhubela, Spokesperson - SAPS

The police are still pursuing the investigation to find out who he is working with so we can make sure these other people are arrested. Kay Makhubela, Spokesperson - SAPS

