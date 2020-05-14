Man arrested following drug bust in Robertsham
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in a drug bust after drugs worth R1 million were discovered in a house in Robertsham, Johannesburg.
Police had been watching the house after receiving information from the community.
SAPS spokesperson Kay Makhubela says the man has been charged with the manufacturing and dealing of drugs.
They were busy drying the crystal meth to take it out for sale.Kay Makhubela, Spokesperson - SAPS
The police are still pursuing the investigation to find out who he is working with so we can make sure these other people are arrested.Kay Makhubela, Spokesperson - SAPS
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness
The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular.Read More
David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura.Read More
At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission
Operations director Nadene Grabham says they have received seven babies so far and other homes are also receiving babies.Read More
Battle for AbaThembu throne continues
AbaThembu Royal Family chairperson Nkosi Thanduxolo Mtirara says they cannot confirm or deny if Azenathi is the King's son.Read More
Embassy helps repatriate Zimbabwean nationals from South Africa
The embassy says it has received calls from 2,600 people who wish to return home.Read More
'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations'
Department of Employment and Labour Inspector-general Aggy Moila reflects on the compliance of workplaces during the pandemic.Read More
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller
702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.Read More
Gauteng Health to increase screening in townships emerging as COVID-19 hotspots
MEC Bandile Masuku says the department will use malls in townships to fight the virus.Read More
Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the country's ongoing measures that are being taken to tackle the coronavirus.Read More