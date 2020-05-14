At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:10
Onine retail opens up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Reid - CEO at Takealot
Gwarega Mangozhe - CEO at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA)
Today at 18:12
Reaction to the latest from Ramaphosa. What level four regulations need shifting?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Altron releases results saying it wants to preserve cash amidst Covid-19 uncertainty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Paul Nugent - Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh
Today at 19:18
SKYPE : Personal Finance Feature: retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Small Business Focus: DigitiseMyBusiness - Digitising an Interior Design Studio Service
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Nicola Orpan - Owner at Bone Interior Design Studio
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 14 May 2020 5:35 PM
SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular. 14 May 2020 5:15 PM
David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura. 14 May 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
View all Politics
Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 14 May 2020 9:10 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

14 May 2020 4:16 PM
by
Tags:
Abandoned baby
Abandoned babies
Babies
Door of Hope
Lockdown
Operations director Nadene Grabham says they have received seven babies so far and other homes are also receiving babies.

The Door of Hope Children's Mission says it has seen taken in seven abandoned babies since the lockdown began.

One of the babies was received through the organisation's "baby box" initiative.

Door of Hope was started 20 years ago for mothers to safely hand over their babies.

Joanne Joseph speaks to Door of Hope operations Nadene Grabham.

Since the lockdown we've received seven babies.

Nadene Grabham, Operations director - Door of Hope

Only one was left through our baby box, three were brought by the police and the other three came from the hospital.

Nadene Grabham, Operations director - Door of Hope

Grabham says between the homes she has contacted, almost 28 babies have been found abandoned or given up for adoption.

It is not just babies, the age range is quite wide.

Nadene Grabham, Operations director - Door of Hope

Listen to the full interview below...


14 May 2020 4:16 PM
by
Tags:
Abandoned baby
Abandoned babies
Babies
Door of Hope
Lockdown

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

david-makhurajpg

David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships

14 May 2020 4:44 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes and alcohol 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores'

14 May 2020 12:58 PM

South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations'

14 May 2020 11:28 AM

Department of Employment and Labour Inspector-general Aggy Moila reflects on the compliance of workplaces during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200513 Ramaphosa3

'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller

14 May 2020 11:01 AM

702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Gauteng Health to increase screening in townships emerging as COVID-19 hotspots

14 May 2020 8:54 AM

MEC Bandile Masuku says the department will use malls in townships to fight the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200513 Ramaphosa1

Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa

14 May 2020 7:43 AM

Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union

13 May 2020 4:39 PM

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

13 May 2020 3:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

13 May 2020 2:56 PM

Ramaphosa will focus on SA's ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 through implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic

13 May 2020 1:40 PM

SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness

Local

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

Local

People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Makhura concerned about emerging COVID-19 hot spots in Gauteng townships

14 May 2020 5:16 PM

Ramaphosa's murky speech was him trying to control narrative - analyst

14 May 2020 5:06 PM

Principals, cleaning staff back at school, WC MPLs hear

14 May 2020 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA