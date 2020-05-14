At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission
The Door of Hope Children's Mission says it has seen taken in seven abandoned babies since the lockdown began.
One of the babies was received through the organisation's "baby box" initiative.
Door of Hope was started 20 years ago for mothers to safely hand over their babies.
Joanne Joseph speaks to Door of Hope operations Nadene Grabham.
Since the lockdown we've received seven babies.Nadene Grabham, Operations director - Door of Hope
Only one was left through our baby box, three were brought by the police and the other three came from the hospital.Nadene Grabham, Operations director - Door of Hope
We welcome Baby 7 to our home since the lockdown.Our hearts are heavy as child abandonment seems to be increasing during this period.We pray urgent policies are put in place to assist NPO’s who're bridging the gaps for our children.Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika. https://t.co/SVLKj5yMmG pic.twitter.com/ZOuyIzxzyI— Door of Hope SA (@DoorofHopeJHB) May 12, 2020
Grabham says between the homes she has contacted, almost 28 babies have been found abandoned or given up for adoption.
It is not just babies, the age range is quite wide.Nadene Grabham, Operations director - Door of Hope
Listen to the full interview below...
