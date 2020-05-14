David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has expressed concern over the rapid change of COVID-19 hotspots in the province.

This comes as the province recorded 2,074 cases, 1,547 recoveries and 24 deaths as of Thursday.

Makhura says it will be difficult to manage the spread of the virus in congested townships.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has more.

The hotspots, as we know them, keep changing and they are changing rapidly. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

We are now seeing the spread into townships like Soweto and Alexandra. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...