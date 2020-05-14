David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has expressed concern over the rapid change of COVID-19 hotspots in the province.
This comes as the province recorded 2,074 cases, 1,547 recoveries and 24 deaths as of Thursday.
Makhura says it will be difficult to manage the spread of the virus in congested townships.
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has more.
The hotspots, as we know them, keep changing and they are changing rapidly.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We are now seeing the spread into townships like Soweto and Alexandra.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission
Operations director Nadene Grabham says they have received seven babies so far and other homes are also receiving babies.Read More
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores'
South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible.Read More
'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations'
Department of Employment and Labour Inspector-general Aggy Moila reflects on the compliance of workplaces during the pandemic.Read More
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller
702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.Read More
Gauteng Health to increase screening in townships emerging as COVID-19 hotspots
MEC Bandile Masuku says the department will use malls in townships to fight the virus.Read More
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa
Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open.Read More
Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight
Ramaphosa will focus on SA's ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 through implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.Read More
[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic
SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19.Read More