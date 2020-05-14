Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
What level four regulations need shifting?

14 May 2020 7:11 PM
by
Tags:
GDP
Alcohol
Tobacco
Ecommerce
COVID-19
lockdown level 4
The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make?

South Africans have seen some fairly speedy action to bring relief to retail today.

But are we seeing enough of a regulatory shift for any positive economic impact at all for the rest of the year?

We've certainly run away with our expectations here... The main part of the crisis is still to come...

Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex

It's certainly a welcome victory... the online trade regulation. But we need to remember that e-commerce only represents 0.4 per cent of GDP - so it's tiny - we need to remember that the people buying online are the middle classes which are not the vast majority of the population.

Peter Attard Montalto – Intellidex
Personnel wearing protective suit. Image: 123rf.com

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


