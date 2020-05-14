SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness
Two South African directors Colwyn Thomas and Greg Lomas - have won the “Grand Prix” at the first-ever World Health Organisation (WHO) Health For All Film Festival for their short film about a new treatment for sleeping sickness.
The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular.
The film is entitled A doctor’s dream: A pill for sleeping sickness. It follows Dr Victor Kande, a Congolese researcher who helped to lead efforts by the non-profit research and development organisation DNDi and partners to develop the treatment known as fexinidazole.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Thomas on the Afternoon Drive who shared more about the film and the disease.
The film follows a story of a doctor in the DRC, Dr Victor Kande, and his incredible work to find a treatment for sleeping sickness, a disease that was neglected from public awareness.Colwyn Thomas, Co- director
WATCH: A doctor’s dream: A pill for sleeping sickness
It is a remarkable story about taking a process which should cost hundreds of millions of dollars and doing it for a fraction of that to create an incredible cure.Colwyn Thomas, Co- director
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
