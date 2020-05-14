Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree

Ecommerce is expected to be humming like Black Friday now that it's opened up under new lockdown regulations announced by President Ramaphosa.

Online stores are permitted to sell any goods, except for alcohol and tobacco products.

The Money Show interviews Kim Reid, the CEO at takealot.com and Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.

We have protocols in place, we've had them from day one on our network and warehouses. It's a low risk environment. It's a pity that it's only 41 days into the whole thing that we are allowed to trade fully but we are very happy that we're allowed to trade now. Kim Reid, CEO - takealot.com

We actually champion not only local goods but local businesses. We're an enablement platform and this country so sorely needs an enablement platform. Kim Reid, CEO - takealot.com

There is some confusion about imports. There are certain things that you cannot produce locally - take Samsung televisions - they are not made here and they sell well on the platform. I'm sure we're going to see a different frustration in the next month - the supply part - which we're looking at. I think that the grocery guys took some complaints because of a huge demand but I think they've managed to improve their service over time. We've seen a pickup in demand even at level four. We'll just make sure to try and meet the required deadlines that we put on our site. We have a reliable delivery service. We're going to see peak volumes over the next couple of weeks. Will be able to deliver everyone's parcels on time? I can pretty much say no, but we'll deliver you know 95 - 96 per cent on time if not more. We gear ourselves every year for peaks in delivery - December is one of those times and black Friday is another one of those times. Sp tv's are going to be first to go, play-stations are going to be next to go - toys are going to be in high demand... Kim Reid, CEO - takealot.com

It's good news. In fact takealot.com is one of our members. We do need to understand that the most important part is to flatten the curve. We've always believed that e-commerce is a platform that allows for almost contactless delivery of products in quite a safe environment. You can imagine we've lost almost 49 days worth of trading... Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO - Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Online shopping. Picture: CC0 Creative Commons.

Listen to the interview below.

