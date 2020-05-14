Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:10
Onine retail opens up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Reid - CEO at Takealot
Gwarega Mangozhe - CEO at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA)
Today at 18:12
Reaction to the latest from Ramaphosa. What level four regulations need shifting?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Altron releases results saying it wants to preserve cash amidst Covid-19 uncertainty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Paul Nugent - Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh
Today at 19:18
SKYPE : Personal Finance Feature: retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Small Business Focus: DigitiseMyBusiness - Digitising an Interior Design Studio Service
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Nicola Orpan - Owner at Bone Interior Design Studio
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 14 May 2020 5:35 PM
SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular. 14 May 2020 5:15 PM
David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura. 14 May 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
View all Politics
Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 14 May 2020 9:10 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan

14 May 2020 5:35 PM
by
Tags:
Save Your Faves
Little Chefs Club
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them survive this difficult period.

Find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Little Chefs Club is counting on your support.

Owner Naseera Bhandia says the business was inspired by her children.

We started out cooking and baking just to keep them busy during school holidays, eventually they loved it so much. They used to invite friends over and the kids loved it as well.

Naseera Bhandia, Owner - Little Chefs Club

That amazement on their faces when they realise what they have accomplished all by themselves, that inspired me to start the Little Chefs Club.

Naseera Bhandia, Owner - Little Chefs Club

We have recently introduced a Little Chefs Club In A Box. The box is basically all our ingredients pre-mixed, labelled and measured all in a box, with a little kid friend utensil, a step by step recipe to follow and it is delivered to your home.

Naseera Bhandia, Owner - Little Chefs Club

Bhandia says they have had to cancel all classes and all bookings since the start of the lockdown.

The last seven weeks have taken a toll on us. I have got two students that work for me so if we don't have bookings, these poor girls don't get paid and you know how tough it is for a student. They have got no other income coming in at all, so I particularly feel bad for them.

Naseera Bhandia, Owner - Little Chefs Club

Click on the link below to find out more...


14 May 2020 5:35 PM
by
Tags:
Save Your Faves
Little Chefs Club

More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after Lockdown

the-houndjpg

Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown

13 May 2020 5:07 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

accountant-accounting-adviser-advisor-maths-calculatorjpeg

Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner

12 May 2020 5:28 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peppers-culinary-schooljpg

How you can help Peppers Culinary School keep its doors open

11 May 2020 5:33 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-484766-960-720jpg

Here is how you can save Bookdealers in Johannesburg

7 May 2020 5:41 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

salvation-cafejpg

Salvation Cafe at 44 Stanley needs your help to stay afloat

6 May 2020 5:14 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

buns-outjpg

Here is how you can help save Buns Out

5 May 2020 5:18 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for business

'Save Your Faves' collects R 1.7-million worth of vouchers to date

4 May 2020 5:22 PM

702 and Dineplan are continuing with their initiative to have you save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sorbet-man-benmore-gardensjpeg

Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on

1 May 2020 5:18 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whippetjpg

[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown

30 April 2020 6:16 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sugary-lovejpg

Sugary Love hopes to get your support and help save it from shutting down

29 April 2020 5:27 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness

Local

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

Local

People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Makhura concerned about emerging COVID-19 hot spots in Gauteng townships

14 May 2020 5:16 PM

Ramaphosa's murky speech was him trying to control narrative - analyst

14 May 2020 5:06 PM

Principals, cleaning staff back at school, WC MPLs hear

14 May 2020 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA