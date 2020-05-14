Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them survive this difficult period.
Find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
Little Chefs Club is counting on your support.
Owner Naseera Bhandia says the business was inspired by her children.
We started out cooking and baking just to keep them busy during school holidays, eventually they loved it so much. They used to invite friends over and the kids loved it as well.Naseera Bhandia, Owner - Little Chefs Club
That amazement on their faces when they realise what they have accomplished all by themselves, that inspired me to start the Little Chefs Club.Naseera Bhandia, Owner - Little Chefs Club
We have recently introduced a Little Chefs Club In A Box. The box is basically all our ingredients pre-mixed, labelled and measured all in a box, with a little kid friend utensil, a step by step recipe to follow and it is delivered to your home.Naseera Bhandia, Owner - Little Chefs Club
Bhandia says they have had to cancel all classes and all bookings since the start of the lockdown.
The last seven weeks have taken a toll on us. I have got two students that work for me so if we don't have bookings, these poor girls don't get paid and you know how tough it is for a student. They have got no other income coming in at all, so I particularly feel bad for them.Naseera Bhandia, Owner - Little Chefs Club
Click on the link below to find out more...
