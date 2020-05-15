Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown
Freedom of religion South Africa is concerned that the government does not seem to have factored in the activities and the contribution of the religious community in any of its published lockdown levels.
The group says even under lockdown Level 1, there is no provision for any size of religious gathering taking place, whereas other sectors of society will be open.
Africa Melane speaks to the organisation's executive director Michael Swain to give more insight on their concerns.
We need to ask the government as to what is the role and the space for the religious community under the current lockdown levels? And unfortunately if you look at the way they are currently framed, there is no space for any form of public gathering whatsoever even a lockdown Level 1 when airlines and other accommodations are allowed.Michael Swain, Executive director - Freedom of religion South Africa
The government needs to apply its mind to do things rationally and logically, he says.
We have all come to realise that lockdowns are not a cure for the virus, it is designed to give the government the necessary medical capacity so it can deal with the infections as and when they come.Michael Swain, Executive director - Freedom of religion South Africa
He says it would be easy for a church building to be able to put measures in place to ensure that the vurnerable are protected.
The religious community is woven in the fabric of our society and it is one of the best delivery mechanism for help, comfort, food and counseling which is needed.Michael Swain, Executive director - Freedom of religion South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
