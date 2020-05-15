[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of Hip Hop star Snoop Dogg listening to the Frozen soundtrack in his car goes viral.

Watch video below:

i would like to talk about this video of snoop dogg listening to the frozen soundtrack in his parked car pic.twitter.com/v46yLAwFwl — amy brown (@arb) May 13, 2020

