[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak

Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre

Social media is talking after an unlucky woman was hit by a runaway tyre as she walked along the street.

Watch this bizarre moment below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: