[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre

15 May 2020 8:20 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak

Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre

Social media is talking after an unlucky woman was hit by a runaway tyre as she walked along the street.

Watch this bizarre moment below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


