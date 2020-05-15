NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services

Speaking to Africa Melane NL Motors owner Niko Linkov says the company services and repairs vehicles that have been out of their motor plan.

We have been doing this for the last couple of years as servicing out of motor plan vehicles is where we found our market to be. Niko Linkov, Owner - NL Motors

We live in unprecedented times and the pandemic affected the company so much so that it had to stop operating, he says.

The R20, 000 will help us cover existing costs and look into promoting the business in a new way. Niko Linkov, Owner - NL Motors

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation: