Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

Some cigarette smokers are paying R10 for a single cigarette.

The government has not lifted the ban on the sale of cigarettes on Level 4 despite outcries from different sectors in the community.

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show share how much they are spending for some smokes.

A single cigarette is costing R10 and we are now having new names that cost R6. Nick, Caller

I bought a packet for R60, it is quite accessible. Lionel, Caller

Around my town, they sell a single cigarette for R5 and my husband smokes and it is costing us. Felicity, Caller

I usually buy three cartons for R1,100. On the first of May, I got a carton for R750 and now you can get the carton for R950 to R1,100. Susan, Caller

I just bought my cigarettes for R100 a packet. Jomo, Caller

