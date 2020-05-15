Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries

In an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, South Africans are going through a Level 4 lockdown.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would go under lockdown, he also announced that there will be a COVID-19 hotline aimed at bridging the gap between the government and the people.

RELATED: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739

Ray White on the Eusebius McKaiser Show chats to Presidency Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to give an update on the different programmes aimed at tackling the scourge.

The presidential hotline is enabled by Seta [sector education and training authority] and when people call it, it is aimed at facilitating solutions by taking their concerns to the relevant entities so that they can get solutions. Thembi Siweya, Deputy minister - Presidency

She says the Presidency visited the Seta to ensure that the frontline functionality.

To ensure that the frontline hotline workers respond to citizens with efficiency. We have seen people calling the hotline about issues relating to COVID-19. When people call they must expect that we will facilitate a process that will be followed up until the end. Thembi Siweya, Deputy minister - Presidency

She says the presidency has also developed an app aimed helping people with their COVID-19 related enquiries.

When the app is launched it will also help people raise their complaints they might have. Thembi Siweya, Deputy minister - Presidency

Listen below to the full conversation: