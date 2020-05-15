Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan

15 May 2020 5:52 PM
by
Tags:
#SaveYourFaves
Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them survive this difficult period.

Find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

The Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service is counting on your support.

Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays.

We charge R80 per day for parking and depending on the period of time you're parking at. We are on social media platforms and we have an online site and you can do an online booking. You can WhatsApp and you can also phone us.

Zahn Jooste, Owner - The Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service

I sent all my staff members home so it's been difficult during this COVID-19, that's why we joined the voucher plan. We have a staff of five. My aim is to support my staff members so they can provide food for their families.

Zahn Jooste, Owner - The Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service

Listen below for more ...


15 May 2020 5:52 PM
by
Tags:
#SaveYourFaves

