All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant
President Cyril Ramaphosa in April announced a new temporary coronavirus unemployment grant of R350 a month for the next six months until October.
The special Social Relief of Distress grant will go to those who are unemployed and do not receive any other social grant or Unemployment Insurance Fund payment.
RELATED: Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said her department would be ready to pay out the grant on Friday.
She joins Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report to give an update on the payments.
So far the payments have been going smoothly even after the WhatsApp glitches. I am waiting to get a report from the Sassa team so I can get the figures of how many people applied and how many were paid.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development
She says her department is doing everything in its power to make sure that it is easy for people to apply and get the grant.
Listen below to the full conversation:
