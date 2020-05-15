TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is not considering cancelling exams for the 2020 academic year.

The City Press had reported that the university is looking at developing a new academic year where exams would be written from next year February.

The report further says this is due to the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

Clement Manyathela speaks to TUT vice-chancellor Lourens van Staden for more.

We never considered that it was somewhere in the media and the relevant newspaper will retract. Lourens van Staden, Vice-chancellor - Tshwane University of Technology

We have approximately 65,000 students, we will have remote emergency teachings and learning plan. Lourens van Staden, Vice-chancellor - Tshwane University of Technology

We will deliver printed material to the bulk of our students. Lourens van Staden, Vice-chancellor - Tshwane University of Technology

Listen to the full interview below...