TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is not considering cancelling exams for the 2020 academic year.
The City Press had reported that the university is looking at developing a new academic year where exams would be written from next year February.
The report further says this is due to the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.
Clement Manyathela speaks to TUT vice-chancellor Lourens van Staden for more.
We never considered that it was somewhere in the media and the relevant newspaper will retract.Lourens van Staden, Vice-chancellor - Tshwane University of Technology
We have approximately 65,000 students, we will have remote emergency teachings and learning plan.Lourens van Staden, Vice-chancellor - Tshwane University of Technology
We will deliver printed material to the bulk of our students.Lourens van Staden, Vice-chancellor - Tshwane University of Technology
Listen to the full interview below...
