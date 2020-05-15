Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended
The High Court in Pretoria on Friday ruled that all officers implicated in the killing of an Alexandra man during a lockdown operation in the township should be placed on suspension.
Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law enforcement officers alleged to have been involved.
His family took the matter to court demanding answers for his killing.
In handing down his ruling, Judge Hans Fabricius called for the publishing of a range of guidelines to inform how law enforcement officials should implement lockdown compliance.
Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report speaks to Eusebius McKaiser for more.
The court declared our right to be treated with dignity, our right to life, our right to not be tortured as well as declaring the fact that you also are finally entitled to be treated humanely and not with undue harm.Eusebius McKaiser- 702 show host
The court also compelled the state to immediately develop a code of conduct for the bavaviour of the SANDF members that are deployed as well the SAPS members.Eusebius McKaiser- 702 show host
Listen below for more ...
