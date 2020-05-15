COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment'
The sit-down restaurant industry in South Africa is feeling the brunt of the COVID-19 lockdown.
Even though level 4 of the lockdown regulations allow for restaurants to deliver food to customers, no sit-down meals and take-aways are allowed.
This has threatened the livelihood of many involved in the industry.
The Restaurant Collective aims to effect permanent change and equitable policies that support the greater good of all involved.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says their model is different from that of fast-food stores.
RELATED: Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Sometimes we get lost in the noise of the big incredible fast-food and our needs are so specific. The sit-down environment is different.Grace Harding, Spokesperson - The Restaurant collective
Now is the time we need to really work together with everybody.Grace Harding, Spokesperson - The Restaurant collective
RELATED: 'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today'
Harding says they need landlords to come to the table and work together.
We all have to be flexible with about our financial models and that is why we need the banks involved.Grace Harding, Spokesperson - The Restaurant collective
If we are not making money we can't pay rent. We are paying utilities which is fair because the electricity is running.Grace Harding, Spokesperson - The Restaurant collective
Listen to the full interview below...
