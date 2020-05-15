DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed court papers challenging the constitutionality of the National Disaster Act declared to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The party is challenging the validity of some aspects of the lockdown, including the military-enforced night curfew, the ban on e-commerce and the restriction on exercise hours.
Joanne Joseph speaks to Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) executive director Lawson Naidoo about the court challenge.
They point out that if a state of emergency was declared, it would have been declared for 21 days and any extension would need to be approved by Parliament.Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac
Listen to the full interview below...
