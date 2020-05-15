Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery

Little baby Renesmè will undergo a vital surgery on Friday evening to save her life.

The 16-day-old baby was diagnosed with a serious lung and heart condition Pulmonary Atresia with Hypoplastic Pulmonary Arteries with no main pulmonary artery.

Following days of refusal by her parent's medical aid to cover the fees for the operation, they have finally agreed.

Joanne Joseph speaks to A Little Help For A Little Heart founder Dianné Becker, who has been supporting the family about the progress made so far.

She is not getting enough oxygen into her lungs to be able to breathe and survive on her own. Dianné Becker, Founder - A Little Help For A Little Heart

Moneywise we are good. At this time prayers and good wishes is what will pull this little girl through. Dianné Becker, Founder - A Little Help For A Little Heart

Listen to the full interview below...