Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery
Little baby Renesmè will undergo a vital surgery on Friday evening to save her life.
The 16-day-old baby was diagnosed with a serious lung and heart condition Pulmonary Atresia with Hypoplastic Pulmonary Arteries with no main pulmonary artery.
Following days of refusal by her parent's medical aid to cover the fees for the operation, they have finally agreed.
Joanne Joseph speaks to A Little Help For A Little Heart founder Dianné Becker, who has been supporting the family about the progress made so far.
She is not getting enough oxygen into her lungs to be able to breathe and survive on her own.Dianné Becker, Founder - A Little Help For A Little Heart
Moneywise we are good. At this time prayers and good wishes is what will pull this little girl through.Dianné Becker, Founder - A Little Help For A Little Heart
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended
Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against those involved.Read More
TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor
Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportvRead More
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries
Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.Read More
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown
Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.Read More
UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 403,018 tests had been conducted, 16,666 in the previous 24-hour cycle.Read More
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness
The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular.Read More
David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura.Read More
At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission
Operations director Nadene Grabham says they have received seven babies so far and other homes are also receiving babies.Read More
Man arrested following drug bust in Robertsham
SAPS spokesperson Kay Makhubela says the man has been charged with the manufacturing and dealing of drugs.Read More