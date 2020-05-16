'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price
The overwhelming majority of South Africa's estimated 11-million smokers have been able to access illicit cigarettes during the national lockdown, according to a study by the University of Cape Town's (UCT's) Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (Reep).
Africa Melane gets more detail on the findings from Reep director, Professor Corné van Walbeek.
RELATED: [PICS] More suspected smugglers bust with illicit cigarettes across Western Cape
The prof says what had been a formal system that could be controlled, has now become an informal system.
It's now become a bit of a Wild West situation where people are getting cigarettes from pretty much anywhere... and they are desperate.Prof. Corné van Walbeek, Director - Reep at UCT
People are getting them from a variety of sources - from spaza shops, from whatsapp groups, even from illicit drug traders, from street vendors...Prof. Corné van Walbeek, Director - Reep at UCT
Through using three different platforms for the online survey he says, the researchers eventually got a relatively representative sample of South Africans.
"The survey was filled out by more than 16 000 respondents. From these responses, 12 204 analysable observations were derived."
What we then do, as one should do, is that we weight the data such that those groups that are relatively under-represented in the sample get more weight and those people that are over-represented in the sample get less weight so that we can actually make some comments about the country as a whole from a representation point of view.Prof. Corné van Walbeek, Director - Reep at UCT
Our results indicate that approximately 91% of males and 88% of females were able to access cigarettes, so it's approximately an average of 90%.Prof. Corné van Walbeek, Director - Reep at UCT
This is pretty consistent across all race groups, across all income groups. It's pretty representative of the country.Prof. Corné van Walbeek, Director - Reep at UCT
While the majority of smokers have been able to get hold of their tobacco fix, they are complaining about the price and the quality he says.
The study shows there's been a huge shift in the market structure from multinational corporations (British American Tobacco, Philip Morris etc.) towards local producers.
Before the lockdown approximately 80% of cigarettes were smoked by people who smoked British American Tobacco-type brands. After the lockdown we see that the share of the multinational corporations has shrunk to about a third.Prof. Corné van Walbeek, Director - Reep at UCT
Some of them [local producers] have been accused that they've been involved with dodgy tax payments etcetera in the past (not that all companies are clean)... so people are complaining bitterly about the prices, they're complaining about getting access, they're complaining about being criminalised.Prof. Corné van Walbeek, Director - Reep at UCT
The study shows that over a 13-day period (29 April - 11 May) the price of cigarettes increased on a daily basis by an average of 4.4% - that equates to an approximate 50% increase from Day 1 to Day 13.
Clearly there's a desperation in the market that we were fortunate enough in our survey to pick up that is causing the prices to increase at a completely exponential rate, something that we have never seen in this country before.Prof. Corné van Walbeek, Director - Reep at UCT
I think the cigarette market after the lockdown is going to be quite different and it's going to be very difficult for the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to put the genie back into the bottle because it's been let out now.Prof. Corné van Walbeek, Director - Reep at UCT
Listen to the enlightening conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price
More from Local
UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths
The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 421,555 tests had been done in South Africa.Read More
Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery
Baby Renesmè has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia and will undergo surgery on Friday night.Read More
Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended
Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against those involved.Read More
TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor
Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportvRead More
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries
Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.Read More
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown
Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.Read More
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness
The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular.Read More
David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura.Read More
At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission
Operations director Nadene Grabham says they have received seven babies so far and other homes are also receiving babies.Read More
More from Business
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan
Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays.Read More
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment'
The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks.Read More
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself
Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history.Read More
What level four regulations need shifting?
The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make?Read More
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree
The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening.Read More
'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations'
Department of Employment and Labour Inspector-general Aggy Moila reflects on the compliance of workplaces during the pandemic.Read More
Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look
The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received?Read More
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment
Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings.Read More