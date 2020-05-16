SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists

Streaming issues? Report here
nonn-show-picjpg nonn-show-picjpg
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 421,555 tests had been done in South Africa. 15 May 2020 8:41 PM
Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery Baby Renesmè has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia and will undergo surgery on Friday night. 15 May 2020 4:47 PM
View all Local
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown Freedom of religion SA's Michael Swain says the community have not been factored in any published lockdown levels. 15 May 2020 7:51 AM
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
View all Politics
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
View all Business
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 421,555 tests had been done in South Africa. 15 May 2020 8:41 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Sport

SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists

16 May 2020 12:29 PM
by
Tags:
SASCOC
Department of Sport and Recreation
COVID-19
SA lockdown
sports federations
SA Sport Day Zero
A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.

A survey by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has found that 83.7% of member respondents won't survive longer than six months (from the March lockdown start date) if the current lockdown restrictions persist.

The SA Sport Day Zero survey was conducted by the so-called War Room set up by the umbrella body to address issues arising during the Covid-19 crisis.

49 out of the 76 sport-specific Sascoc-affiliated bodies responded, as well as a further two provincial sport confederations.

Sascoc: SA Sport Day Zero survey

Sascoc chief operating officer Patience Shikwambana says the survey was done so that in engagements with government about current challenges, they would have the facts at hand.

Paddler Andrew Birkett navigates a rapid on day one of The Unlimited Dusi Canoe Marathon 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

She expressed Sascoc's appreciation for the relief government is providing for sports people during a difficult period but the challenge, she says, is the running of national federations.

To this end, the umbrella body met with with senior officials from the national department on Friday.

We are looking at saying we will not allow our national federations to die, but we will come up with a strategy as a collective in terms of how we are going to assist this federation.

Patience Shikwambana, COO - Sascoc

One particular focus of the survey was to find out the various federations' main source of income.

Most of our members are so dependent on affiliation fees, and also on the funding we get from the department in terms of the annual grants... The best way to do it is for the department to give us a sense in terms of its own budget on how they think they'll be able to approach this issue.

Patience Shikwambana, COO - Sascoc

Our view is, please can you [the department]... immediately give our federations their funds so that it can help them to function operationally. You must also be aware that some funding that we get from the department it's very clear that you can't pay for the operational running of the organisation but now we are proposing, give us that funding so it will allow them for the next six months to be able to manage their affairs.

Patience Shikwambana, COO - Sascoc

The reason really for us asking our federations to be part of the [War Room] team is because they are the people that deal with their issues day to day and they can be able to give us the correct perspective in terms of how should we approach this thing.

Patience Shikwambana, COO - Sascoc

Discussing the future in terms of a drop in revenue due to spectator-less events, she says federations will have to go back to the drawing board and also take note of the strategies of international bodies.

For more from the Sascoc COO, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists


16 May 2020 12:29 PM
by
Tags:
SASCOC
Department of Sport and Recreation
COVID-19
SA lockdown
sports federations
SA Sport Day Zero

More from Sport

190610edwardjpeg

2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus

14 May 2020 12:26 PM

This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 5.30 am and finishing 12 hours later at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191107beastgif

[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby

14 May 2020 11:43 AM

The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

phumelela-mbandejpg

#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande

13 May 2020 7:24 PM

In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the game and talks candidly about transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aplon.jpg

Gio Aplon becomes latest Springbok to join Bulls

13 May 2020 3:42 PM

Aplon linked up with current Bulls director of rugby Jake White during his time in Asia and has been lured to Pretoria by the World Cup-winning coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

team-south-africajpg

#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee

13 May 2020 3:32 PM

In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff Coetzee who has recently been appointed Director of Tennis by Tennis South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200312sundownsgif

Task team to plot return to football in SA

13 May 2020 10:26 AM

The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200302-wayde-v-niekerk-edjpg

DA wants non-contact pro sports to resume under strict health measures

12 May 2020 5:15 PM

In a statement released on Tuesday, the party said that 'the call comes in light of the minister’s refusal to reopen the application period for athletes and artists to access the Department’s Arts and Sports Sector Relief Fund'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200512-beuran-hendricksjpg

Hendricks looking to build on season of firsts

12 May 2020 2:15 PM

Following his introduction to Test cricket, Hendricks said he now knows the level that he has to perform at on the international stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191115-psl-khoza-edjpg

Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season

11 May 2020 3:45 PM

There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-supersport-united-edjpg

SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews

8 May 2020 3:34 PM

Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of football leagues across the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

Local

Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery

Local

EWN Highlights

13 miners test positive for COVID-19 at Implats Marula mine in Limpopo

16 May 2020 2:32 PM

COVID-19: All staff at Reylands Checkers screened after worker tested positive

16 May 2020 1:27 PM

Nearly 90% of SA smokers still getting cigarettes in lockdown – UCT survey

16 May 2020 12:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA