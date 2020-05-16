Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 421,555 tests had been done in South Africa. 15 May 2020 8:41 PM
View all Local
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown Freedom of religion SA's Michael Swain says the community have not been factored in any published lockdown levels. 15 May 2020 7:51 AM
Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores' South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible. 14 May 2020 12:58 PM
View all Politics
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
View all Business
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

16 May 2020 3:23 PM
by
Tags:
Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka
UN Women
Soup Kitchen
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
#1000womentrust
COVID-19
SA lockdown
1000Women1Voice
#1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs.
Hands off our kitchens! Image: 1000 Women 1 Voice

There's been resistance from various quarters to government's drive to centralise food distribution to needy communities during the national lockdown.

RELATED: Has government created a monopoly on food distribution in order to gain votes?

Now the 1000 Women initiative has started a campaign to stop a government distribution monopoly, addressing the executive director of UN Women, South Africa's Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

On change.org, trustee Tina Thiart demands that the Department of Social Development stop interfering with non-profit organisations' (NPOs') soup kitchens.

Keep your hands off our soup kitchens! We as communities and NPOs will decide how, when we provide food!

Tina Thiart, 1000 Women Trust

NPOs have successfully provided food to 1000s of people while DSD and corrupt officials tried to distribute food parcels! What a disaster! Now confusion on SASSA relief! Now this same department wants to Feed the Communities! Stay away! Do not touch our soup kitchens!

Tina Thiart, 1000 Women Trust

Thiart pleads with South Africans to support the petition by signing and sharing it.

At last count there were 3539 signatories.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged NPOs to work with government to distribute food donations.

On Friday she noted with grave concern "the false allegations in the media that the Department intends to prohibit the distribution of food parcels and cooked food to households and communities that are most in need of humanitarian relief."

We are grateful to the private sector, aid agencies and civil society organisations for their generous donations of food to those most in need during this difficult time.

Lindiwe Zulu, Social Development Minister

The statement by the Social Development Department reads:

"The Non-Profit Organisations Act, which the Department of Social Development is a custodian of, states that we ensure access to food security for the poor - especially during this critical time... The objectives of the [draft] directives is to ensure that the distribution of food parcels is done in a dignified manner that does not expose them to possible infection."


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food


16 May 2020 3:23 PM
by
Tags:
Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka
UN Women
Soup Kitchen
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
#1000womentrust
COVID-19
SA lockdown
1000Women1Voice

More from Politics

200218johngif

DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court

15 May 2020 3:51 PM

Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lindiwe-zulujpg

All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant

15 May 2020 12:50 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries

15 May 2020 11:28 AM

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyrilzwelijpg

Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown

15 May 2020 7:51 AM

Freedom of religion SA's Michael Swain says the community have not been factored in any published lockdown levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes and alcohol 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Level 3 liquor regulations 'will lead to excessive queuing outside stores'

14 May 2020 12:58 PM

South African Liquor Traders Association spokesperson Sean Robinson says restrictions will make social distancing impossible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200513 Ramaphosa1

Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa

14 May 2020 7:43 AM

Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August

13 May 2020 5:39 PM

The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-office-parkjpg

SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance

13 May 2020 12:43 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

13 May 2020 11:56 AM

Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

13 May 2020 8:48 AM

National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

smoking-smoker-cigarette-health.jpg

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

16 May 2020 10:43 AM

A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Surgery team in the operating room 123rf

UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths

15 May 2020 8:41 PM

The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 421,555 tests had been done in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby's Feet on Brown Wicker Basket

Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery

15 May 2020 4:47 PM

Baby Renesmè has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia and will undergo surgery on Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

15 May 2020 1:27 PM

Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against those involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

799471421png

TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor

15 May 2020 1:12 PM

Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportv

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries

15 May 2020 11:28 AM

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-buttsjpg

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

15 May 2020 11:12 AM

Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

little-chefs-clubjpg

Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan

14 May 2020 5:35 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sleeping-sickness-filmjpg

SA directors win WHO award for short film on sleeping sickness

14 May 2020 5:15 PM

The deadly disease is transmitted by the tsetse fly and plagues a number of African countries in particular.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-makhurajpg

David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships

14 May 2020 4:44 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

Politics Local

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

Local

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

EWN Highlights

3 more WC police stations move premises as officers test positive for COVID-19

16 May 2020 5:11 PM

Mask suppliers fined R1.7mil for inflating prices by over 900%

16 May 2020 4:34 PM

Hawks swooping on more than 160 fake Bheki Cele social media accounts

16 May 2020 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA