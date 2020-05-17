[WATCH LIVE] Minister gives details of Agricultural Disaster Fund allocation
Thoko Didiza, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development gives an update in Pretoria on the Agricultural Disaster Fund application process.
She says around R500-million has been allocated to help the agricultural sector.
Watch the live briefing below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE] Minister gives details of Agricultural Disaster Fund allocation
