SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

17 May 2020 2:10 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
lockdown levels
President's Coordinating Council
lockdown level 3
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting on Saturday of the President's Coordinating Council on preparing much of the country for moving down to lockdown Level 3.

The Western Cape's Alan Winde - himself in precautionary self-isolation - participated virtually in the meeting along with the country's other eight premiers.

Winde is advocating for the Western Cape as a whole to move down to Level 3, although it accounts for the largest number of Covid-19 cases.

RELATED: [LISTEN] Why WC Premier Alan Winde wants the province moved to Level 3

The premier re-emphasizes his point that a balance has to be found in handling the crisis, driven by the provincial government's proposed hot spot plan.

If, for example, Stellenbosch and Drakenstein are under a Level 3 and Cape Town is on a Level 4 you're going to create unnecessary movement economically between these two regions. I think also we've seen that the blunt instrument of lockdown has given us that opportunity to slow the curve but we've got to make sure that we balance the Covid-19 disaster on the one side with a potential absolute humanitarian disaster and of course the economic disaster on the other side.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He says the Western Cape's health response is "fully in place".

I think that we have done what we need to do from our health response. What we have to do now is to make certain to keep the spread under control... That's why we've developed this hot spot model. We've put everything we can into it and using it as a mechanism over the next few weeks to see that we've made the right decision.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

I'm very happy that Dr Mkhize put our hot spot model in his presentation, and so did the NatJoints. I think they are seriously looking at what we are advocating, but obviously the outcome will be from today's [Sunday's] deliberations.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He says the next "frontline" for infection is workplaces that have re-opened.

As businesses open they have also have become frontline. That's where the risk will lie and that's why it's the new normal and making sure that we all follow the rules and we hygiene and we mask, etcetera. It is so very important otherwise we're going to have these bushfires or these hot spots just exploding all over the place.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Our economic department has been meeting with the biggest sectors once a week, from small retail up to big retail, because that was the space where infection was happening. That has to now go wider.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

What I did ask for is getting a meeting together where we have the Department of Labour, the Department of Health and Economic Development all sitting around the same table, making sure we're applying the same set of rules as well as making sure that business understands what those rules are. There's a whole new way of doing business... You can't run a business if people in your business are falling ill.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council


