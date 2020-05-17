'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital
The National Arts Festival in in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) is a highlight of South Africa's creative calendar every year.
In this year of Covid-19 it will be very different, as the festival adapts to go digital.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Monica Newton, who was appointed CEO in December.
She says the organisers realised that they could not simply transplant live pieces as is for online presentation.
As a result they curated "an entirely new festival", inviting entries from artists working in the digital space or those happy to re-conceptualise their work
RELATED: Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic?
Newton describes it as "an exciting ride into a digital future".
The festival will have a series of components including the traditional sponsored showcases, as well as the digital arts festival and the critical thinking platform
All of those kinds of elements that audiences are generally used to seeing will be there, but the content will be very different this year. We'll have a series of static galleries and also 3D exhibitions, webinars, talk shops, workshops and interactive content as far as we can.Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
A very exciting new platform that we've just announced is the vFringe, which is our attempt to say to artists we still want to create an open access platform for you where you can bring your work and you can generate a bulk of the income. 90% of the revenue will go directly to artists and 10% to us just to cover some admin costs.Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
She says the vFringe will create a local platform for prerecorded work and also streaming to a limited degree.
Newton also talks about a discussion she had with artists who are breaking new ground in the digital domain.
The message they sent very strongly to the arts community is 'don't waste the opportunity to experiment'... They were so excited that there are not gatekeepers, no rules, you can just basically take the space...Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
But it is a very difficult time for the arts and related sectors, there's no question... An entire value chain of people lost opportunities literally overnight. That was one of the major rationales not to cancel the festival. We had a bit more time than others had to rethink what we could do.Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
The festival kicks off on 25 June.
Find more info at nationalartsfestival.co.za.
Listen to the conversation with the festival CEO in the audio below:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?
Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content.Read More
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Donald Trump's speeches turned into song called Losing my Civilians
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.Read More
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene'
The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists
PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream.Read More
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids
Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature.Read More
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV
The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures.Read More
'Let your glitter settle'
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms.Read More
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19
Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.Read More
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development
Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out.Read More
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown
Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'.Read More
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves
The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables.Read More
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself?
Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery.Read More
Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'
The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change.Read More