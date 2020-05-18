Streaming issues? Report here
Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize

18 May 2020 8:05 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Zweli Mkhize
virus
COVID19
epicentre
Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday announced that the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing.

He said there were three more deaths, bringing the total to 264.

RELATED: UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583

Mkhize said he is concerned by the developments in the Western Cape, which comprised of 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle.

He joins Africa Melane on 702Breakfast to discuss the country's fight against the virus.

These numbers are disturbing, but we need to put it into context, the numbers are going to rise, what is worrying is the rate of spread that is too fast.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health

The trajectory that the virus has taken in the Western Cape needs to be looked at and the government is working on interventions, he says.

You can't have one province accounting for more than 60% of the figures of the country and the population of that province only accounts for 13% of the country. There is something that is a problem there. The lockdown was not effectively implemented in that area and we are seeing outbreaks of clusters.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health

He says the infections are coming from those that were allowed to work during the lockdown.

Most of the people were asymptomatic for a while before they were detected, therefore people spread the infection amongst themselves and the group where they work together. Those people moved to different villages, townships and informal settlements and spread the virus.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health

South Africa is in the same situation like the rest of the world, how far can a lockdown be imposed while making sure that the economy is opened, he adds.

There is no clear formula from anywhere in the world, so we need to try and adjust our own situation.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health

The government needs to find a way to go and contain the spread by ensuring that social distancing, the using of masks and washing hands is adhered to, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:


