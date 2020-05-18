Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday announced that the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing.
He said there were three more deaths, bringing the total to 264.
RELATED: UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583
Mkhize said he is concerned by the developments in the Western Cape, which comprised of 76% of the new cases from the past 24-hour cycle.
He joins Africa Melane on 702Breakfast to discuss the country's fight against the virus.
These numbers are disturbing, but we need to put it into context, the numbers are going to rise, what is worrying is the rate of spread that is too fast.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
The trajectory that the virus has taken in the Western Cape needs to be looked at and the government is working on interventions, he says.
You can't have one province accounting for more than 60% of the figures of the country and the population of that province only accounts for 13% of the country. There is something that is a problem there. The lockdown was not effectively implemented in that area and we are seeing outbreaks of clusters.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
He says the infections are coming from those that were allowed to work during the lockdown.
Most of the people were asymptomatic for a while before they were detected, therefore people spread the infection amongst themselves and the group where they work together. Those people moved to different villages, townships and informal settlements and spread the virus.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
South Africa is in the same situation like the rest of the world, how far can a lockdown be imposed while making sure that the economy is opened, he adds.
There is no clear formula from anywhere in the world, so we need to try and adjust our own situation.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
The government needs to find a way to go and contain the spread by ensuring that social distancing, the using of masks and washing hands is adhered to, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray
Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible.Read More
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.Read More
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583
Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing.Read More
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics
Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.Read More
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court
Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court.Read More
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment'
The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks.Read More
TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor
Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportvRead More
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients.Read More
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries
Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.Read More
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown
Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.Read More