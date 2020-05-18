[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral
Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing
A restaurant in Ocean City in the Maryland resort town has introduced a creative way to get its customers to practice social distancing.
Watch the video below:
An Ocean City restaurant has introduced one creative way it plans to ensure customers maintain social distance as coronavirus restrictions are eased in the Maryland resort town. https://t.co/FUp0NKUrr4 pic.twitter.com/BRPtNwlDrn— ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital
Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform.Read More
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?
Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content.Read More
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Donald Trump's speeches turned into song called Losing my Civilians
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.Read More