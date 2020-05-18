K Squared Group to use R20, 000 towards increasing its marketing efforts

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Speaking to Africa Melane K Squared Group owner Kekeletso Khena says the company is a cosmetics manufacturing company that also has a natural hair clinic.

In 2014 I ventured into trying to figure out into trying to find out what plants we have and what we can use them for so that we create wealth for ourselves and help out with hair problems. Kekeletso Khena, Owner - K Squared Group

She says the pandemic has affected her business because her clients cannot come into the clinic and get treated.

It's been a double edged sword, but the pandemic has given us a chance to diversify. We will use the prize money to improve our marketing efforts. Kekeletso Khena, Owner - K Squared Group

