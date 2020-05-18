'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

South Africa saw the biggest jump of COVID-19 confirmed cases from 890 to 1,160 in a 24-hour cycle.

Of the confirmed cases, Western Cape accounted for 76% of the new cases.

Eusebius McKaiser says the spike in numbers is scary and they must not be treated like a maths test.

#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 17 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/ivAa02sxXw — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 17, 2020

What we should not do with the numbers is to start treating them as some sort of maths game. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

Once we do that then we lose the human story behind each one of these stories. Every single one of these new 1,160 cases is a story of a real human being, a family that is affected and a community that can be completely devastated. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

If we look at this as some kind of daily statistical daily test, an exam where you are plotting number on a chart then you are losing the plot literally and figuratively. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

