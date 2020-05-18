[SPONSORED] Gauteng legislature to host its 1st EVER virtual house sitting

Today at 17:11 Covid-19 shedding light on how NIH should work Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Steve Reid, Medical academic and Chair of Primary Health Care at University of Cape Town

Today at 18:08 B4SA asking for Level 2 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

Today at 18:13 online alcohol sales skyrocket The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Judy Brower - co-owner at wine.co.za

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: How are new 4IR business model surviving in the age of Covid19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stafford Masie - GM at WeWork South Africa

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature : Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor

