[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has learned the hard way that sometimes you can't trust your family members with your hair.
With the lockdown regulations not allowing hairdressers and barbers to operate, some people are tending to their hair themselves.
The Boks captain trusted his family member to assist and in his Instagram post he says: Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla! (or you'll regret it.)
Watch the funny reaction to his new haircut here:
