Help save Harvey World Travel Northcliff with vouchers from Dineplan
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them survive this difficult period.
Find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
Harvey World Travel Northcliff is counting on your support.
Owner Belinda Magua says they are in a state of shock because COVID-19 has brought everything to a standstill.
As agents we are intermediaries, so all we can do is offer whatever the policies of the airlines and hotels, tour operators etc are.Belinda Magua, Owner - Harvey World Travel Northcliff
We are looking forward to starting up when everything is safer and the lockdown comes to the level for opening up. Let's say somebody puts in R1000 towards future travel, we are going to give them R1,300 in travel spend.Belinda Magua, Owner - Harvey World Travel Northcliff
Listen below for more...
