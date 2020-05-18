If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor

Some of the 217 Cuban Medical Brigade have started working alongside South African healthcare workers as of Monday.

The doctors completed their two weeks quarantine in Pretoria and have been deployed across the country to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctors include specialists in family medicine, epidemiology and biostatistics and health care technologists.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Harnan Zaldiva about the work they will be doing.

We don't know how long we will be here. We will be here for as long as the country needs us. Dr Harnan Zaldiva, Cuban doctor

If you lift the lockdown you have the risk for a second wave of infections. You have to be sure that the transmissions are closed. Dr Harnan Zaldiva, Cuban doctor

The second wave could be worse. Dr Harnan Zaldiva, Cuban doctor

Listen to the full interview below...