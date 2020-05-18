If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor
Some of the 217 Cuban Medical Brigade have started working alongside South African healthcare workers as of Monday.
The doctors completed their two weeks quarantine in Pretoria and have been deployed across the country to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The doctors include specialists in family medicine, epidemiology and biostatistics and health care technologists.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Harnan Zaldiva about the work they will be doing.
RELATED: Cuba sends more than 200 health workers to help SA fight spread of COVID-19
We don't know how long we will be here. We will be here for as long as the country needs us.Dr Harnan Zaldiva, Cuban doctor
If you lift the lockdown you have the risk for a second wave of infections. You have to be sure that the transmissions are closed.Dr Harnan Zaldiva, Cuban doctor
The second wave could be worse.Dr Harnan Zaldiva, Cuban doctor
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check
Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.Read More
Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown
SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.Read More
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi
The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours.Read More
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray
Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible.Read More
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.Read More
Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize
Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country.Read More
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583
Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing.Read More
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics
Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.Read More
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court
Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court.Read More
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment'
The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks.Read More