Fathers accused of using COVID19 as excuse to not pay child maintenance
Mothers are struggling to feed their children because fathers use COVID-19 as an excuse not to pay child maintenance.
Fathers pretend that the lockdown has affected their income when in some instances that is not the case.
Family law attorney Sandy du Plessis chats to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report for more on this.
At the magistrates courts, they do not issue any procedure to follow whether it is a warrant of execution, a compliant in respect of arrears. What I found is that they just don't assist you.Sandy du Plessis, Family law attorney
Du Plessis says the lockdown has affected some people's incomes.
In instances where the income has not been affected, there is just no remedy for the clients. Sheriffs are stranded and don't execute warrants.Sandy du Plessis, Family law attorney
I got a call from a mother who did not have food. I got her to an NGO who supplied her with food.Sandy du Plessis, Family law attorney
