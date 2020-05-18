No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check
Today we look at two allegations: whether faces masks reduce oxygen in the blood, as well as a claim that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.
The team at Africa Check also tackled a claim regarding rhino meat.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Africa Check deputy editor Kate Wilkinson to find out if the claims are true.
There is no evidence available that shows that wearing a mask will reduce oxygen levels in our bodies. One expert says that in order for that to happen the mask will almost have to have an airtight seal over your whole face and over your mouth and nose.Kate Wilkinson, Deputy editor - Africa Check
Shoprite Holdings has issued a statement to say their shops are fully stocked and actually urging their customers not to stockpile because there would not be any shortages and customers will be able to access what they needed when they needed them.Kate Wilkinson, Deputy editor - Africa Check
Listen below for more ...
