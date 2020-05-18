Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown
A group of 38 public and private healthcare doctors across the country wrote a scathing open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize expressing their concerns over the response to COVID-19.
The doctors say the response to the pandemic is not sustainable and will cause serious harm to the country's healthcare system in the long run.
Azania Mosaka speaks South African Medicals Association (SAMA) national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee about their concerns.
This virus is going to be with us for at least one to two years, that is the first thing we all need to understand.Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medicals Association
Coetzee says many patients have been missing their appointments and this is a concern.
Those suffering from chronic diseases, please go see your healthcare practitioner, you can't stay for two years without your medication.Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medicals Association
This is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted. It is the best time to spend with your doctor who doesn't have 30 patients waiting for him or her.Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medicals Association
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check
Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.Read More
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi
The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours.Read More
If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor
Dr Harnan Zaldiva says they will be in South Africa for as long as they are needed to help fight COVID-19.Read More
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray
Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible.Read More
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.Read More
Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize
Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country.Read More
UPDATE: 67 new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, provincial recoveries reach 1,583
Department of Health concerned about the Western Cape, which contributed 76% of cases in the previous 24-hour cycle of testing.Read More
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics
Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.Read More
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court
Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court.Read More
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment'
The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks.Read More