Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown

A group of 38 public and private healthcare doctors across the country wrote a scathing open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize expressing their concerns over the response to COVID-19.

The doctors say the response to the pandemic is not sustainable and will cause serious harm to the country's healthcare system in the long run.

Azania Mosaka speaks South African Medicals Association (SAMA) national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee about their concerns.

This virus is going to be with us for at least one to two years, that is the first thing we all need to understand. Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medicals Association

Coetzee says many patients have been missing their appointments and this is a concern.

Those suffering from chronic diseases, please go see your healthcare practitioner, you can't stay for two years without your medication. Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medicals Association

This is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted. It is the best time to spend with your doctor who doesn't have 30 patients waiting for him or her. Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medicals Association

