Trade unions want SAA business rescue practitioners audited

Trade unions at the South African Airways (SAA) are calling for a forensic audit of all the expenditure since the appointment of the business rescue practitioners.

The unions say business rescue practitioners are charging exorbitant fees yet they have not delivered on their mandate.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, SAA Pilots Association's Grant Back says they are concerned that the business rescue practitioners have not brought forward any plan to save the airline.

From what we have been told, R200 million has been paid to consultants and to business rescue practitioners, which is an exorbitant amount of money in five-and-half months considering that there is no plan. Grant Back, SAA Pilots Association

Thirty days was the initial timeline that was extended to sixty days and we still see no plan coming forward. What is this money being spent on and that is part of our concern and that is why we called for a forensic audit. Grant Back, SAA Pilots Association

