Scopa wants breakdown on how money given to SAA under business rescue was spent

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
SASSA explains the R350 grant application process
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)
Today at 17:11
[REACTION] Teacher's unions react to schools reopening plan
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 17:13
[REACTION] Schools Reopening
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How to navigate the world or research, studies and information in a Covid Crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298. 18 May 2020 11:05 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages. 18 May 2020 4:03 PM
View all Local
Scopa wants breakdown on how money given to SAA under business rescue was spent Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the breakdown that has thus far been given is very generic and needs more detail. 19 May 2020 7:25 AM
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours. 18 May 2020 1:19 PM
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible. 18 May 2020 11:26 AM
View all Politics
Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 19 May 2020 9:25 AM
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
View all Business
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!' 18 May 2020 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298. 18 May 2020 11:05 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all World
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them. 18 May 2020 11:06 AM
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Scopa wants breakdown on how money given to SAA under business rescue was spent

19 May 2020 7:25 AM
by
Tags:
SCOPA
SAA
SAA business rescue
Business Rescue Practioners
Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the breakdown that has thus far been given is very generic and needs more detail.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants a proper breakdown of how the money given to South African Airways (SAA) since it was placed under business rescue was spent.

Trade unions at the South African Airways (SAA) are calling for a forensic audit of all the expenditure since the appointment of the business rescue practitioners.

RELATED: Trade unions want SAA business rescue practitioners audited

The unions say business rescue practitioners are charging exorbitant fees yet they have not delivered on their mandate.

Africa Melane chats to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa to give more insight on the matter.

The issue is that the business rescue practitioners have become accounting officers of the entity. They have to account for operations and what happened with the expenditure and so on. We need a breakdown of the R10 billion as on Friday the breakdown was very generic.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Scopa

He says the two business rescue practitioners between themselves have earned R30 million for their services in the past five months.

The business rescue practitioners should have completed their world at the end of march and we have still not received their business rescue plan instead they have applied for an extension.

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Scopa

The business rescue practitioners have been given a deadline of 26 May to come up with a plan on the airline will be dealt with, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:


19 May 2020 7:25 AM
by
Tags:
SCOPA
SAA
SAA business rescue
Business Rescue Practioners

More from Politics

Coronavirus

SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi

18 May 2020 1:19 PM

The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray

18 May 2020 11:26 AM

Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize

Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize

18 May 2020 8:05 AM

Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

17 May 2020 2:10 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thoko-didiza-briefing-17-maypng

[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund

17 May 2020 2:00 PM

Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hands off our kitchens!

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

16 May 2020 3:23 PM

#1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200218johngif

DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court

15 May 2020 3:51 PM

Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lindiwe-zulujpg

All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant

15 May 2020 12:50 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries

15 May 2020 11:28 AM

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyrilzwelijpg

Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown

15 May 2020 7:51 AM

Freedom of religion SA's Michael Swain says the community have not been factored in any published lockdown levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray

Politics

We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert

Lifestyle Local

Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms

World Local

Politics

EWN Highlights

After weeks of delay, some tourism businesses to finally receive relief fund

19 May 2020 9:37 AM

Tutu backs global calls for prioritisation of children during COVID-19

19 May 2020 9:37 AM

COVID-19: Cuban medical professionals begin work in EC, Limpopo and NW

19 May 2020 8:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA