Scopa wants breakdown on how money given to SAA under business rescue was spent
Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants a proper breakdown of how the money given to South African Airways (SAA) since it was placed under business rescue was spent.
Trade unions at the South African Airways (SAA) are calling for a forensic audit of all the expenditure since the appointment of the business rescue practitioners.
The unions say business rescue practitioners are charging exorbitant fees yet they have not delivered on their mandate.
Africa Melane chats to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa to give more insight on the matter.
The issue is that the business rescue practitioners have become accounting officers of the entity. They have to account for operations and what happened with the expenditure and so on. We need a breakdown of the R10 billion as on Friday the breakdown was very generic.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Scopa
He says the two business rescue practitioners between themselves have earned R30 million for their services in the past five months.
The business rescue practitioners should have completed their world at the end of march and we have still not received their business rescue plan instead they have applied for an extension.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Scopa
The business rescue practitioners have been given a deadline of 26 May to come up with a plan on the airline will be dealt with, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
