[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral
Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral
With the world battling against the spread of the novel coronavirus, a man has created a cuddle curtain to hug his grandmother.
Watch the exchange below:
Introducing the cuddle curtain #lockdown #COVID19 # pic.twitter.com/n4zxYgX8zB— Sean Goldsmith (@radiogoldsmith) May 16, 2020
