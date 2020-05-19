[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral

With the world battling against the spread of the novel coronavirus, a man has created a cuddle curtain to hug his grandmother.

