Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: K Squared Group to use R20, 000 towards increasing its marketing efforts

Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is a company that was founded 1 September in 2017 by sisters Carly Robyn Fillis and Lesley Kathrine Jade Green.

The pair have a love and passion for healthy hair and educate their clients on how to maintain their hair.

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation: