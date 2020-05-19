[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
SASSA explains the R350 grant application process
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)
Today at 17:11
[REACTION] Teacher's unions react to schools reopening plan
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 17:13
[REACTION] Schools Reopening
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How to navigate the world or research, studies and information in a Covid Crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298. 18 May 2020 11:05 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages. 18 May 2020 4:03 PM
Scopa wants breakdown on how money given to SAA under business rescue was spent Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the breakdown that has thus far been given is very generic and needs more detail. 19 May 2020 7:25 AM
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours. 18 May 2020 1:19 PM
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible. 18 May 2020 11:26 AM
Transitioning Hair and Beauty Salon is today's prize winner from Ninety One Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 19 May 2020 9:25 AM
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!' 18 May 2020 12:12 PM
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them. 18 May 2020 11:06 AM
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?

19 May 2020 8:25 AM
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing

Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?

Social media is in stitches after a government official let one rip during a TV interview.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


screen-shot-2020-05-19-at-82124-ampng

[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral

19 May 2020 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

siyapng

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing

18 May 2020 12:12 PM

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!'

screen-shot-2020-05-18-at-81538-ampng

[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing

18 May 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

190630-tony-miyambo-edjpg

'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital

17 May 2020 3:32 PM

Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform.

screen-shot-2020-05-15-at-80611-ampng

[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre

15 May 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-15-at-81057-ampng

[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral

15 May 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-14-at-80213-ampng

[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak

14 May 2020 8:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

150405Icasa-png.PNG

[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?

13 May 2020 11:36 AM

Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content.

screen-shot-2020-05-13-at-81602-ampng

[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box?

13 May 2020 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

[WATCH] Donald Trump's speeches turned into song called Losing my Civilians

13 May 2020 8:17 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

