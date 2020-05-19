[WATCH] Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing
Did this government official just let one rip on national TV?
Social media is in stitches after a government official let one rip during a TV interview.
Watch the video below:
Did this government official just fart on national TV😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/zrA8cCqOHL— King of Leon. (@MightiJamie) May 18, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Man creating cuddle curtain to hug grandma during COVID-19 goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi's reaction to his home hair cut gets people laughing
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says 'Do not ask your family members to cut your hair okanye uzobhadla!'Read More
[WATCH] Restaurant introduces way for customers to practice social distancing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital
Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform.Read More
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?
Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content.Read More
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Donald Trump's speeches turned into song called Losing my Civilians
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More